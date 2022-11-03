Celebrate The Holidays At Bracebridge’s Festival Of Lights

Holiday magic returns to Downtown Bracebridge with the return of the annual Festival of Lights. Get into the festive spirit at an array of family-friendly events and activities. This event is made possible thanks to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport’s Reconnect Ontario 2022 funding.

Moonlight Shopping Party and Street Festival

Friday, November 18 from 6 to 9 pm

Stock up on holiday gifts and treats at this late-night shopping event and street festival. Sip on hot chocolate while you stroll from shop to shop to enjoy the living holiday window displays, fireworks, children’s activities, and so much more. Don’t forget to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Fill a Cruiser toy drive.

Self-Guided Festivities

All day Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27

Bring your keen eye while you roam around Downtown Bracebridge in a game of Elf on the Shelf hide and seek! Elves will be located in select downtown businesses, spot them all for a chance to win one of three $50 Downtown Dollar prizes. For more chances to win, take part in the Hot Cocoa Trail at participating downtown locations. Get your holiday shopping done and support local with late night shopping on Friday evening.

Santa Claus Parade and After Party

Friday, December 2 from 6 to 9 pm

Santa Claus is coming to town! Celebrate the season and start the countdown to Christmas with the first night-time Santa Claus parade starting at 6 pm along Manitoba Street. After the parade, head to Memorial Park to have a meet and greet with the big man himself, take in the beauty of the holiday light displays, sip hot chocolate, and take a selfie with a goat!

For more information and a full listing of events, visit bracebridge.ca/festivalsandevents and facebook.com/VisitTheBridge.





“I invite everyone to join me in celebrating the holidays at the annual Festival of Lights! From the magic of the twinkling lights and live festive music to the energy, excitement, and support for our local small businesses, it’s a special time to be in Downtown Bracebridge. Thanks to Reconnect Ontario for supporting this special event.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge