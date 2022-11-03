West Parry Sound OPP Investigated Six Impaired Driving Incidents Last Month

The West Parry Sound OPP have investigated six impaired driving related incidents in the month of October 2022.

Officers responded to two traffic complaints, resulting in two drivers being charged.

Four drivers were charged as a result of officers conducting general patrol and Reduce – Impaired – Driving – Everywhere (R.I.D.E.)

Two of the drivers were charged for impaired driving caused by the consumption of alcohol while the remaining four were charged due to drug consumption.

The OPP is committed to keeping our roadway safe and have charged 57 drivers under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2022.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.