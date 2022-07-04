Central Region OPP Lays Over 2500 Charges During Canada Day Week

The OPP Detachments across Central Region laid 2568 traffic-related charges between June 25 and July 3, 2022. The weeklong campaign was designed to save lives and reduce injuries on Ontario’s roads, trails and waterways with a special focus on safety equipment.

Officers across Central Region worked very hard to ensure everyone’s safety this long weekend. During the campaign, officers were highly visible as they focused on safety equipment, such as helmets, lifejackets and seatbelts. Although properly worn safety equipment was the focus of this campaign, enforcement was not limited to just equipment.

Charges laid in Central Region include:

Speeding – 1331

Various Highway Traffic Act / Hazardous Moving Violations – 863

Stunt Driving – 31

Impaired by Drugs or Alcohol – 63

Suspensions – warning range on Approved Roadside Screening Device – 10

Distracted Driving – 26

Seatbelts (motor vehicle) – 179

Seatbelts (off-road vehicle) – 6

Marine:

PFD/Life Jacket – 44

Off Road Vehicles

No helmet – 6

OPP officers conducted 2746 traffic stops ramping up enforcement and education regarding the presence and use of lifesaving equipment to help ensure Ontarians traveled safely on and off the road.

As summer has arrived, the OPP is counting on everyone to comply with all traffic, off-road and marine laws. Doing so will go a long way toward reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on roads, waterways and trails.

Central Region OPP Detachments:

Bracebridge, Caledon, City of Kawartha Lakes, Collingwood, Dufferin County, Haliburton Highlands, Huntsville, Huronia West, Northumberland County, Northumberland County (Campbellford), Northumberland County (Brighton), Nottawasaga, Orillia, Orillia (Barrie), Peterborough County, Southern Georgian Bay, Southern Georgian Bay (Midland)