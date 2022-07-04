Celebrating Fairvern And Looking To The Future

On June 30, staff, residents, board members, representatives of District and Town of Huntsville Councils, and Friends of Fairvern gathered to celebrate a significant milestone as Fairvern transitioned operations to become part of the District of Muskoka’s Health Services Long-Term Care Division.

“Long-term care is essential to our communities in Muskoka, and Fairvern is a tremendous home we are proud to have as a part of the District,” said District Chair John Klinck.

“Thank you to Fairvern Staff, their Board of Directors and the Fairvern community. Your efforts have made Fairvern a safe and special place for residents and their families to call home for close to 40 years, and they have worked exceptionally hard to do that – especially during the last two years of the pandemic,” said District CAO Julie Stevens.

“Special thanks also to the Transition Project Team that has put in a tremendous amount of effort over the last year to ensure the transition of operations is as smooth as possible,” said Norm Barette, Commissioner of Health Services at the District

What’s in a Name?

Although the legal corporate name has always been the Huntsville District Nursing Home, the Home has operated as Fairvern Nursing Home since it opened. The name “Fairvern” comes from the two lakes, Fairy Lake and Lake Vernon, that meet on the river where the Home is currently located. This name is very special to all who have been connected to the Home over the last 40 years. The Home will continue to operate as Fairvern as it joins the District and when it relocates in the future after redevelopment

Looking to the Future: Help Us Design the New Fairven!

As the transition of operations continues this summer, focus on the design for the redevelopment work also ramps up. A community information session is planned for Thursday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity for the community to learn more about the preliminary design work that has been completed and to provide input into the future vision for Home when it is redeveloped.