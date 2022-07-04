Dream Donuts Now Available At Your Nearest Tims Restaurant

“We wanted to come up with a fresh, new lineup of premium Dream Donuts that look incredible and taste even better, and we got our inspiration from some of Canadians’ favourite desserts: cheesecake, birthday cake and S’mores,” said Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

“Our innovation team spent a lot of time in the test kitchen transforming those flavour concepts into our three new beautiful and delicious Dream Donuts, which would look great on a dessert platter at your next barbeque or family gathering. They’re so gorgeous you’ll want to snap some photos for your social feeds before you let your guests dig in.”

Here’s a look at the new lineup of Dream Donuts, which are available now at Tims restaurants and can be ordered for delivery through the Tims app. Dream Donuts make for a delicious and satisfying treat or snack and are also available as a multipack for sharing, paired with a delicious Cold Brew or Iced Capp this summer.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake Dream Donut

Packed with rich and decadent peanut butter-flavoured cheesecake filling, this Dream Donut is also dipped in chocolate fondant and topped with colourful chocolate candy bites and a drizzle of Reese’s Peanut Butter sauce.

Birthday Cake Confetti Dream Donut

This festive Dream Donut features a Birthday Cake ring donut that’s dipped in strawberry fondant, showered in confetti sprinkles and then finished off with a beautiful rosette of buttercream.

S’mores Dream Donut