Celebrate National Pizza Day With A Deal From PizzaForno

Grab enough pizza for the entire on Wednesday for National Pizza Day. PizzaForno, the 24/7 automated pizzeria, is offering a special multi-pizza deal on #NationalPizzaDay in Ontario.

WHAT: Celebrate National Pizza Day with PizzaForno

Buy any two pizzas from your local PizzaForno Machine and get a third pizza for free

WHO: PizzaForno, North America’s 24/7 Automated Pizzeria

WHEN: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Ends 11:59 PM

WHERE: All participating PizzaForno locations in Ontario including:

Honey Harbor – 2604 Honey Harbour Rd, Georgian Bay

Port Carling – 3658 Muskoka District Rd 118 W, Port Carling (Shell Gas Station)

Full list of PizzaForno locations can be found at www.pizzaforno.com

Just add three pizzas to your order on February 9th and THEY automatically give you one for free. Head to https://www.pizzaforno.com/#machine-locations for directions to your closest location.

*This article is sponsored by PizzaForno