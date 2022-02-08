Kindergarten Students Can Be Enrolled In French Immersion

A virtual information session is being held for families who want to learn more about enrolling their kindergarten student in French Immersion with Near North District School Board (NNDSB). The session is being held Wednesday, March 23 at 6 p.m.

Families can register for the session here.

Early French Immersion is offered in four of the board’s elementary schools: Alliance and Sunset Park Public Schools in North Bay; Mattawa District Public School and Parry Sound Public School.

Benefits of learning a second language include increased mental flexibility, improved problem-solving skills, a better understanding of aspects of different cultures and expanded career opportunities. More information about the benefits of French as a second language can be found in this framework document.

Information about French Immersion at NNDSB can be found here.

Families can learn more about French as a Second Language in NNDSB schools by downloading this brochure.