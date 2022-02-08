Freezing Drizzle Starting Tonight And Wednesday Morning

Icy and slippery conditions due to freezing drizzle.
Freezing drizzle advisory issued for:
City of Toronto,
York – Durham,
Barrie – Orillia – Midland,
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Parry Sound – Muskoka,
Haliburton,
Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,
Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,
City of Hamilton,
Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,
Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,
Dufferin – Innisfil,
Halton – Peel,
Timing:
Overnight through Wednesday morning.
Discussion:
Freezing drizzle is expected to begin overnight and will affect the morning commute.
Impacts:
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.
Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.