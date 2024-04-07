CBSA Firearms Investigation Leads To Prison Time For Keswick Man

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping prohibited firearms and firearms parts from entering Canada and ensuring anyone who breaks Canada’s laws is held accountable.

On March 15, Michael Vukmanovic of Keswick, Ontario was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to 16 charges under the Criminal Code for firearms manufacturing and possession. Following the Court’s assessment of this sentence, Vukmanovic will serve a total of seven years. This sentence is the result of an investigation led by the CBSA’s Intelligence and Investigations Operations Divisions in Toronto following a firearm seizure in Southern Ontario.

The CBSA launched its investigation in January 2022 when Border Services Officers in Windsor, Ontario intercepted firearm parts in courier parcels destined for Vukmanovic’s residence in Keswick. The CBSA’s Criminal Investigations Section executed a search warrant at the residence in February 2022, leading to the discovery and seizure of firearms (including 3D printed handguns, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles), ammunition, firearms parts and tools, a 3D printer used to manufacture firearms, fully loaded over-capacity magazines, and various weapons (including a crossbow with arrows, a machete and a switchblade) posted at each entry point inside the home.

With the assistance of law enforcement partners, including the Ontario Provincial Police – Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit, York Regional Police, and Ottawa Police Service, Vukmanovic was located and arrested in Ottawa and transported back to Toronto to be placed in CBSA custody. The CBSA charged him with several offences under the Criminal Code and Customs Act.

In November 2023, he pled guilty to 16 charges under the Criminal Code:

4 counts of Firearms trafficking/manufacturing under S. 99

1 count of Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition under S. 95(1)

5 counts of Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized under S. 92(1)

1 count of Possession of prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized under S. 92(2)

5 counts of Possession Contrary to Order under S. 117.01

Vukmanovic has remained in custody since his initial arrest and began his prison sentence immediately.

Quote

“This sentencing sends a strong signal about the seriousness of firearms smuggling offences. I want to thank our Intelligence and Investigations teams as well as our front-line border officers for their relentless work to keep firearms and dangerous weapons out of our communities.” – Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region