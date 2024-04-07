Register For The Rock The Pickle Pickleball Tournament

The first annual Rock The Pickle pickleball tournament will take place August 24.

The tournament is in support of Melanoma Canada.

The tournament is open to players of all ages and abilities. Each registered team will have the chance to play up to eight games in the tournament.

and we will have celebrities playing as well as we will be doing the Pickleball ( gala) on the evening of the 24th

The top four teams will have the opportunity to play in the celebrity showdown games.

The cost of entry is $2,500 per team of two.

Register at rockthepickle.com.