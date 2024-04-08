Huntsville OPP Charge Driver With Impaired After Vehicle In The Ditch

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a driver after a report of a vehicle in a ditch.

On April 5, 2024, at approximately 10:15p.m., police received a report of a single motor vehicle in a ditch on Aspdin Road in the Town of Huntsville.

As a result of the investigation, Clark McDaniel, 71 years of age, from the Town of Elora was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – BAC (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 21, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers. If you plan on consuming drugs or alcohol, please arrange a safe ride home. If you suspect someone to be operating a motor vehicle while impaired, please call 9-1-1.