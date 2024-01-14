Captured By Cuba With Muskoka Author, Jenny Cressman

Join Muskoka Authors Association on Thursday, February 8 for a presentation by local author, Jenny Cressman on her Cuban writing journey. Jenny will share how Cuba captivated and captured her, changed her life, and took over her writing.

Author Jenny Cressman was born in Kitchener, Ontario, the provincial heart of Mennonite country, where her family roots run deep. She grew up in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, but returned to her homeland to study at the University of Waterloo. After living in various parts of the United States and Canada, she eventually settled in Muskoka, slightly north of Toronto.

Her tandem careers in journalism and at a shelter for abused women provide some of the threads for her fictional writing, as does her own life. She artfully weaves these with her travel experiences in Cuba, her extensive reading about the country and her personal observations on Cubans and their relationships with tourists. Embroidered with memorable characters, the resulting tapestry she has created is the colorful, realistic world of the “Cuban Kisses” series.

Jenny also imbues her poetry, short stories and other writing with similar elements and energy. She has enjoyed creative writing since childhood and plans to continue creating as long as she can tickle a keyboard, clutch a pen, or give voice to the words swirling in her head, the feelings pulsing through her veins and the spirits dancing with her soul.

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge, lower level. Enter by door on the southside driveway.

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit Eventbrite or visit MuskokaAuthors.ca and click on UPCOMING EVENTS or email David Bruce Patterson at davidbrucepatterson.maa@gmail.com