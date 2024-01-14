Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired On Saturday Afternoon

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man with impaired driving in Bracebridge.

On January 13, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. a member of the public called police to report their concerns about the erratic driving of a fellow motorist on Wellington Street in Bracebridge.

Police were directed to a nearby commercial parking lot and after an investigation arrested and charged 66-year-old Kieron Bayley of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 27, 2024 to answer to his charges. As a result of the charges, the accused’s vehicle was impounded, and his drivers license has been suspended for 90 days.