Local Heavy Snowfall With Total Accumulations Of 15 to 40 cm By Later Tonight

Snow squall warning continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Snow squalls continue to affect the region.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 15 to 40 cm by later tonight.

Peak snowfall rates possibly exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.

Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

Ending later tonight.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow squalls will continue today, but are expected to end tonight as snow squalls shift north of the region.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Snow squall warning replaces snow squall watch for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Snow squalls redeveloping this evening.

Hazards:

Lake effect snow bands producing local accumulations of 20 to 30 cm.

Peak snowfall rates possibly exceeding 5 cm per hour.

Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

Tonight through Monday.

Discussion:

Intense snow squalls are expected to move into the region tonight with significant accumulations expected.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.