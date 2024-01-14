Shoebox Project Delivers 1,471 Care Packages To Women In Need

The Shoebox Project, local Muskoka chapter, delivered 1,471 shoeboxes to women in need in the Muskoka area this Holiday season.

Shoeboxes are gift-filled care packages for women in need. The personally crafted gift contains a mix of essential everyday items and small luxuries for women. The objective is to inspire hope, resilience, and belonging, and serve as a reminder for a woman that she remains a valued and respected member of her community.

“Muskoka really came together and we were able to distribute every shoebox that was requested. We filled the order and filled hearts,” said Heather Scott, Local Coordinator. “We had a wonderful group of volunteers that worked tirelessly the entire month of November during the campaign and even when he had to extend into December and a huge thank you to Muskoka arts and crafts for letting us use the Chapel Gallery for our campaign headquarters.”

Shoeboxes were delivered to 17 agencies including several food banks, women’s shelters, and support centres.

“We heard repeatedly how this was the only gift that these women would receive not only at Christmas but all year,” said Scott. “And we were told that there was often many tears. In some cases when families went into an agency to collect a box they let the children pick one out and it was so heartwarming.”

The Shoebox Project is a volunteer-run registered Canadian charity whose mission is to uplift and empower women experiencing, or at-risk-of, homelessness, through in-kind support, education, and community participation. The Shoebox Project is in its ninth year in Muskoka.

Since 2011, The Shoebox Project has provided gifts to more than 285,000 women across Canada, donated $1.9M worth of gift cards and essential products, and annually supported more than 620 shelters and community agencies serving women, girls, and gender-diverse people.