Township Of Tiny Council Approves The 2024 Budget

The Township of Tiny Council approved the 2024 Budget at the Regular Meeting of Council on January 10, 2024.

“The 2024 Budget responds to a number of challenges that municipalities across the province are facing such as contract increases, rising costs of insurance, growth pressures, and balancing the needs of our community,” said Mayor David Evans. “The township recognizes that our taxpayers are also faced with the rising cost of inflation, which is why Council directed staff to find efficiencies to reach a five per cent blended tax rate that supports township programs, services, and infrastructure. The team here in Tiny responded with a budget that continues to offer great services and programs for our residents and addresses the township’s infrastructure deficit”.

The 2024 Budget has a blended tax rate increase of 5.03 per cent* (*pending final education rate increase announcement) or a municipal tax rate increase of 8.19 per cent (7.15 per cent Operating + 1.04 per cent Capital levy increase) which equates to an increase of $29.86 in the municipal portion of the tax bill for every $100,000 in residential assessment.

2024 Budget Highlights:

Funding for these items was approved in the 2024 Budget.

$2.8 million invested in paving and road preservation improvements including: 5 kilometres of asphalt, 4 kilometres of tar and chip, 6 kilometres of micro surfaces, and $120,000 invested in climate change projects related to drainage resilience.



$1.9 million investment in water system infrastructure improvements including: $900,000 for Lafaive System watermain replacement, and installation of residential water meters in Whip-Poor-Will and Cook’s Lake.

$1.6 million investment in beach and park amenities including: $1 million for construction of the Toanche Pavilion funded in part by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Grant, which will include a covered natural ice surface, washrooms, and a community room, $130,000 for tennis court enhancement at Parkside Park in Balm Beach comprised of two dedicated pickleball courts, and replacing one of the tennis courts, and $84,000 for the replacement of the playground at Tee-Pee Park.



$800,000 for major fleet equipment including: purchasing a new loader, tandem plow truck, and ¾ ton plow/service truck.

Continued financial support for regional priorities including the Economic Development Corporation of North Simcoe, Severn Sound Environmental Association, Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation, Family Physician Recruitment, Community Reach, Wheels for Wheels, Cultural Alliance, and Virtual Care Physicians.

Figure 1 – Allocation of Municipal Tax Dollars

Figure 1: The Township of Tiny 2024 Budget allocation of municipal tax dollars to the township’s various programs and services.

The Township of Tiny 2024 Budget supports the municipality’s strategic priorities, which include:

Sustainable Long Term Fiscal Management

Infrastructure Revitalization

Environment and Public Land Management

Organizational and Corporate Development

Council of the Township of Tiny remains committed to long-term financial sustainability and fiscal responsibility that supports the services, programs, and infrastructure in Tiny. For more information on the 2024 Budget, please visit www.tiny.ca/budget.