TLDSB Experiences The Muskoka Discovery Centre Exhibit

Photo / Article Via TLDSB

On December 15, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Indigenous Education Advisory Committee had the unique opportunity to host their quarterly meeting at the Muskoka Discovery Centre in Gravenhurst.

Following the meeting, committee members were invited to participate in a guided tour of the Misko-Aki (red earth) Confluence of Cultures exhibit. This Indigenous cultural exhibit is a comprehensive presentation about the Indigenous presence in Muskoka for thousands of years, designed and curated by Indigenous peoples.

A Grade 3/4 class from K.P. Manson Public School also visited the centre on December 19. Students were engaged in the teachings from the Elders throughout the experience and were happy to go back to the school and share their new knowledge about Indigenous presence in Muskoka.

Visit the Muskoka Discovery Centre website for more information on the current exhibit.