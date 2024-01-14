Deep Wireless Festival Of Radio And Transmission Art Returns To South River

23rd Annual Deep Wireless Festival of Radio and Transmission Art

NAISA North Media Arts Centre, 313 Hwy 124, South River, ON

www.deepwireless.ca

January 14 to April 1, 2024

New Adventures in Sound Art (NAISA) launches its 23rd annual Deep Wireless Festival of Radio and Transmission Art on the theme Reimagine. The festival features an interactive exhibition, hybrid concerts, online workshops, radio art album and a special Art’s Birthday broadcast.

“For Deep Wireless 2024, artists have reimagined the electromagnetic sphere and have considered the sounds of transmission as a musical instrument: from converting solar data into images to uncovering the musical potential of the noise between stations.” — Darren Copeland, Artistic Director, New Adventures in Sound Art

Interactive exhibit Helios reinterprets data from the Sun

January 14 to April 1, 2024, NAISA North Media Arts Centre, South River

Info – https://naisa.ca/festivals/deep-wireless/installations/

Sun data reinterpreted in Helios, image courtesy of Dan Tapper

Opening the festival is Helios 2024 by Dan Tapper, an interactive transmission art installation that celebrates the sun in its current phase of solar maximum. Using solar data gathered from space organizations alongside DIY devices, seen and unseen structures are converted into images and sound, allowing us to reimagine the sun and engage with its energy in new ways.

Two Online Workshops by Dan Tapper

January 27 and February 17, 2024 from 1 to 3 pm

Info – https://naisa.ca/festivals/deep-wireless/workshops-talks/

Registration – https://naisa.ca/purchase-tickets/

Dan Tapper has been building a software toolkit for artists that wish to work with open source space data in a variety of different artistic media. The first workshop leverages the power of open-source space data to empower participants to experiment with sun and astronomical data in artwork. The second workshop aims to bridge the gap between technology and perception, offering a hands-on approach to creating tools that unveil the unseen aspects of our environment.

Art’s Birthday Weathered Piano Exchange with Jesse Budel in South Australia

January 17, 2024

Listen online during 24 Hours of Radio Art on CITR-FM in Vancouver and at 11 pm during Electric Sense on CIUT-FM in Toronto.

Photo of Jesse Budel by Malinda-Ro Jenner

Throughout December Nadene Thériault-Copeland at NAISA has been exchanging audio recordings of weathered pianos with Australian composer and pianist Jesse Budel. The improvisations explore the full range of sonorities of piano weathering outdoors during winter in Northern Ontario and summer in South Australia. The final outcome will be a collaborative Birthday present for Art unveiled for Art’s Birthday on January 17.

NAISA celebrates radio art with its 18th compilation

Compilation available online after February 1 on NAISA Soundcloud Page

Two Hybrid Concerts on February 24 at 1 pm and March 9 at 7 pm

The 18th edition of the Deep Wireless Compilation includes works that Reimagine the voices and sounds of radio transmissions, and also uncovers the ghosts of the ether and the latent musicality between station signals. Featured this year are works by Bekah Simms, Keith de Mendonca, Cláudio de Pina, Martín Rodriguez, Kat Estacio, AJ Cornell and Rutmeat.

Radio Art on NAISA Radio

Info – https://www.naisa.ca/naisa-radio/

New Adventures in Sound Art broadcasts radio art and experimental sound art 24/7 on its online audio stream NAISA Radio. Featured this year are radio documentaries and soundscapes as well as many thought-provoking podcasts produced by sound artists, including iMMERSE! by Charlie Morrow and Conscient by Claude Schryer. The July 2021 issue of the Wire Magazine (UK) featured NAISA Radio as one of 100 essential online radio stations, a distinction shared by only one other online radio station in Canada.

New Adventures in Sound Art is a non-profit organization that presents performances and installations spanning the entire spectrum of sound art. NAISA is partially funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage, Ontario Arts Council, and the Canada Council for the Arts. NAISA would also like to thank Charles Street Video, Reuten Construction, and Warbler’s Roost for their sponsorship support of this year’s edition of the Deep Wireless Festival.

What: Deep Wireless Festival of Radio and Transmission Art

Where: NAISA North Media Arts Centre, 313 Highway 124, South River

When: January 14 to April 1, 2024

Cost: Admission by Donation for in-person exhibition

$12 admission for hybrid concerts

$25 registration for workshops

FREE for online album and NAISA Radio stream

Info: https://naisa.ca/festivals/deep-wireless/