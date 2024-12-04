Canadore College Students Help To Kick Off The Holiday Season

The theatre at Canadore College will be decked out in holiday finery this weekend for the 78th Annual Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon. Students in Canadore’s TV Broadcast program will produce the show that will raise money to help families and children in need in communities in the North Bay Area.

“The telethon is so important to the small communities as they don’t have enough resources to support families at Christmas time,” said Verner Presse, Telethon Chair. “The Canadore students are fantastic to work with. They’re so enthusiastic about the telethon and different ways of presenting it. They have great ideas to make it better.”

“It feels great to know we’re helping to brighten up Christmas for many families in need,” said student producer Alexa Bouchard. “Every kid deserves a present on Christmas, and it makes me feel happy knowing we play a part in providing them with that gift.”

“The telethon has provided me with invaluable opportunities, including meeting with clients, collaborating with diverse teams, solving problems, and practicing professionalism,” said student producer Aubrey Rose. “I produced and directed several of our pre-recorded videos while also providing support to the other producers and crew members. During the live show, I will take on the roles of floor director, camera operator, and technical director.”

“At Canadore College, we’re dedicated to providing our students with practical, real-world experience,” said George Burton, President and CEO. “This project is a perfect example of how experiential learning can benefit both our students and the community. It’s a wonderful opportunity for our students to apply their skills and knowledge while also bringing joy to children and families during the holiday season.”

The nine-hour live telethon, hosted by Dean Belanger, Jen Tocheri, and Clarke Heiple, aims to raise $40,000 to address the increasing demand for Christmas baskets. Organizers anticipate distributing up to 450 baskets to support families in need. Funds raised will benefit surrounding communities including Arnstein, Bonfield, Burk’s Falls, Callander, Kearney, Mattawa, Restoule, Rutherglen, South River, Strong, and Sundridge.

The event will broadcast live on Your TV Channel 12 from 2:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. Something new this year: the public is invited to attend in person.

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Location: G107 Theatre

Canadore College

College Drive Campus

100 College Drive

North Bay, ON

For more information on how to pledge a donation or watch the telethon, visit lionschildrenstelethon.com/.