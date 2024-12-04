Enbridge Reminds Customers To Keep Gas Meters And Vents Free From Ice And Snow

With heavy snowfalls occurring across Ontario, Enbridge Gas reminds customers that it is imperative to keep snow and ice from building up and covering your gas meter and the external exhaust outlets for furnaces, fireplaces, water heaters and clothes dryers.

“Clearing snow and ice away from the gas meter and the external exhaust outlets for your natural gas burning equipment helps ensure that both the meter and your appliances function safely,” said Chris Minor, Manager of Operations, Eastern and Northern Region, Enbridge Gas. “It also allows us to access the meter in the case of an emergency.”

Your natural gas meter set is designed to withstand winter weather conditions to keep you and your family warm and cozy. However, a gas meter covered in snow or ice can impede its function of controlling the pressure of the gas supplied to your home, which could lead to serious risks. Plugged external exhaust vents can cause the carbon monoxide emitted by these appliances to build up in your home, which is, of course, a safety hazard.

If you notice your meter or external appliance vent pipe is covered with snow, please remove the snow carefully with a brush or broom. Do not scrape your meter or vent pipe with a sharp instrument, as this may cause unintended damage.

Enbridge Gas reminds customers of these additional safety precautions:

Do not shovel, plow or blow snow up against the meter or vent pipe.

Be careful not to bump your meter with a snow blower.

Never kick your gas meter or vent pipes to clear ice and snow.

Remove any icicles from overhead eaves troughs to ensure dripping water does not splash and freeze on the meter or vent pipe.

For more information, visit enbridgegas.com/safety/keep-your-meter-clear. If you suspect a problem or cannot remove the ice yourself, call us at 1-866-763-5427.