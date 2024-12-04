HTC And HPL Present ‘Once Upon A Holiday’ At Huntsville Public Library

Holiday magic is coming to Huntsville! The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) and Huntsville Public Library (HPL) are excited to present ‘Once Upon a Holiday’!

‘Once Upon a Holiday’ is a fun-filled event that takes you and the entire family right into the magic of the holidays! Join us at the library for a day full of pure holiday cheer! There will be live performances with carolling for everyone to join in, story time in Storybook Corner, photo opportunities, crafts and holiday treats!

HTC President Lauren Rodrigues says they are excited to share the holiday spirit with local families.

“This is a wonderful chance for the entire family to come have fun at our local library and enjoy the holiday festivities!” says Rodrigues.

Cara McQueen the Community Engagement Coordinator at HPL says, “We are so happy to once again be partnered with the Huntsville Theatre Company to offer our community unique family-oriented events that leave everyone smiling.”

‘Once Upon a Holiday’ will take place Saturday December 14th, 2024 at the Huntsville Public Library. There are two time slots families can choose from, either 10am-12pm or 1-3pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for Children & Youth or $25 for a Family Pass. They can be purchased at www.huntsvilletheatre.org. For any further inquiries, please email huntsvilletheatrecompany@gmail.com.