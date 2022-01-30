Canadian Coast Guard Celebrates 60 Years Of Service To Canadians

On January 26, 1962, the creation of the Canadian Coast Guard was announced. Since that day, the familiar red and white hulls of the Canadian Coast Guard fleet have become a part of our national heritage, a reassuring symbol of service and safety, a beacon of hope for mariners in distress and a source of pride for Canadians.

Through innovation and excellence, the Canadian Coast Guard has become a recognized leader in maritime services and safety, both nationally and internationally. Our employees are not only responsible for patrolling the world’s longest coastline, but also for the safe passage of international ships in our waters, the boaters who navigate our lakes and oceans, and providing essential services to Northern communities.

Whether at sea or ashore, Canadian Coast Guard personnel are there for Canadians 24/7, 365 days a year. Employees carry out operations vital to coastal communities and marine industries, including search and rescue, environmental response, icebreaking, marine traffic control, and aids to navigation.

Our theme for this anniversary is “Celebrate the past. Navigate the future.” Today, and throughout 2022, we are celebrating our employees and all of their accomplishments in the last 60 years, and focussing on how we can continue to evolve as a progressive, innovative organization by developing a diverse, highly trained, professional, and nimble workforce – for today and tomorrow. The continued renewal of our fleet, under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, will ensure that our employees have the modern vessels and equipment they need to carry out their important work protecting Canada’s mariners as well as its waters, coasts and coastal communities, and to support economic growth.

Over the coming years, Canada will be growing our ocean and freshwater economy to create good, sustainable opportunities right across the country. With this growth, the Canadian Coast Guard will play an increasingly critical role in protecting our oceans and those who make their living from them by ensuring modern services that meet today’s mariners’ needs.

“As Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, I invite all Canadians to mark the 60th anniversary of this iconic organization. Today—and every day—we celebrate the brave Canadian Coast Guard employees who respond to disasters or distress on Canada’s maritime front lines, and who continue to rise to the challenges before them. Our recent investments in the Canadian Coast Guard are investments in Canada’s future, and the actions we take today will make our country safer and stronger tomorrow.” – The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“The 60th anniversary of the Canadian Coast Guard is an exciting time to celebrate who we are, what we’ve accomplished, and to reflect on our rich history. It’s also a time to look ahead to the work we will continue to do in service of Canadians from coast to coast to coast, and where we are headed as an organization. I am excited for what the future holds for the Canadian Coast Guard.” – Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Originally as part of the Department of Transport, the Canadian Coast Guard was declared a special operating agency of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in 2005.

Canadian Coast Guard operations are performed by 6,100 employees working tirelessly in four regions across the country: Atlantic, Central, Western, and Arctic.

The Canadian Coast Guard is responsible for 123 ships, 23 cutting-edge helicopters, approximately 17,000 fixed and floating aids to navigation, and 183 marine communication towers.

The Canadian Coast Guard College is a national maritime training facility that offers post-secondary education for students wishing to join the Canadian Coast Guard.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard