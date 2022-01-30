Lake Effect Snow Bands With Bursts Of Heavy Snow Today

Snow, at times heavy, with local snowfall amounts near 15 cm possible.

Very low to nil visibility at times in heavy snow.

Snow squall warning replaces snow squall watch for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

When:

Today.

Discussion:

Since the winds are light, the heaviest snowfall will be confined to areas close to the shoreline of Georgian Bay. Snowfall amounts further inland will be in the 5 to 10 cm range at most.

The lake effect snow bands are expected to weaken this evening.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.