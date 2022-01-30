Male Charged After An Infant Was Assaulted In Orillia

The Orillia OPP say they have charged an individual after an infant was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

On January 27, 2022, shortly after 4 a.m., the Orillia OPP received a call from the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services regarding a four-month-old infant in medical distress at a residence in Orillia.

The infant was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries and remains in stable condition.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old Orillia male has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on February 3, 2022.

The identity of the accused, and the relationship between the accused and victim, cannot be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705 326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.