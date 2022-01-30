New Record Set By Walmart Canada’s Spark A Miracle Campaign

Children’s Miracle Network, in partnership with Walmart Canada, wrapped up its most successful Spark a Miracle campaign to-date.

This 3rd annual holiday fundraising campaign, which kicked off on Giving Tuesday and ran to December 31, yielded a record-breaking $5.4 million for Canada’s kids, families, and their local children’s hospitals.

“Walmart Canada and its associates and customers are extraordinary partners of Children’s Miracle Network in Canada. Thanks to their incredible generosity and unwavering commitment to children and families across Canada, children’s hospitals are receiving vital support to care for Canada’s children and help them live their happiest, healthiest, and most fulfilling lives possible,” says Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “On behalf of our entire children’s hospital network, we say thank you to Walmart Canada for their exceptional leadership and support and for the significant difference they are making.”

Walmart Canada’s beloved Teddy* returned for the 2021 holiday season. For every Walmart Teddy purchased between November 1 and December 31, Walmart donated $2 to Children’s Miracle Network to help kids treated at children’s hospitals across Canada. Customers were also invited to support their local children’s hospital by donating at checkout at Walmart Canada’s more than 400 stores or online at Walmart.ca.

Walmart Canada has been partnering with Children’s Miracle Network for over 27 years and has raised and donated more than $185 million to date in support of 13 children’s hospitals across Canada, making Walmart the largest corporate, private sector contributor to children’s hospital foundations in Canada.

Walmart Canada is also Children’s Miracle Network’s 2021 Canadian Corporate Partner of the Year for its strategic partnership and commitment.

“We are thrilled by the success of our 2021 Spark a Miracle campaign and our customers’ generous, unwavering support of local children’s hospitals,” said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. “We know Teddy brought joy to thousands of children this holiday season and encouraged Canadians to give generously to support Children’s Miracle Network and Canadian families.”

Dollars raised in-store fund local critical treatments and healthcare services with each hospital directing dollars where they need them most:

Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation – more than $375,000

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation – more than $775,000

CHEO Foundation – more than $300,000

Children’s Health Foundation – more than $350,000

Children’s Hospital of Manitoba Foundation – more than $270,000

IWK Foundation – more than $375,000

Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation – more than $125,000

Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation – more than $125,000

McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation – more than $250,000

Operation Enfant Soleil – more than $750,000

– more than SickKids – more than $1 million

Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation – more than $500,000

SOURCE Children”s Miracle Network