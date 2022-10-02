Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For The Cure To Raise Over $13M

Today, more than 45,000 participants and volunteers in 53 communities nationwide came together at the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, raising more than $13 million to change the future of breast cancer forever.

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place in more than 50 communities across the country on Sunday, October 2, raising more than $13 million. (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

Funds raised from the CIBC Run for the Cure will enable the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) to continue shaping the breast cancer landscape in Canada, including investing in life-saving research, providing vitally important support programs, and working with governments to help ensure people with breast cancer can live their lives as fully as possible.

“We are thrilled to have united our community at the Run, hosting it in person for the first time since 2019. Today is a powerful reminder of the impact we’ve made, together with our supporters, over the last 31 years,” says Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Cancer Society. “Because of our collective focus and investment in breast cancer research, the survival rates for breast cancer have improved. With our dedicated and visionary partner CIBC, volunteering, fundraising and running along side us, we are closer than ever to ensuring those facing breast cancer live long, healthy lives.”

With 1 in 8 women expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women. Every day more than 75 people, including men, are diagnosed with breast cancer in Canada. Over the last 31 years, the Run has raised more than $493 million that has contributed to significant improvements in the way breast cancer is being prevented, detected, diagnosed and treated.

“Today was an incredible day for thousands of Canadians as we came together around a shared purpose to change the future of breast cancer,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CIBC’s Group Head, Personal and Business Banking and Executive Run Sponsor. “This is such an important cause for Team CIBC because it affects so many, including our team members, clients and loved ones. We are proud to support the Canadian Cancer Society and the work they do to bring us one step closer to a future where no one has to fear a cancer diagnosis.”

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is a trailblazing partnership between CCS, CIBC and communities across Canada. Together with participants and supporters, the Run has transformed into a national movement and the largest, single-day, event dedicated to raisings funds for the breast cancer cause. Funds raised through the Run could help enable the next big discovery or ensure that someone facing a breast cancer diagnosis has the information and support they need to manage life with breast cancer more easily. Anyone interested in learning more or donating can visit cibcrunforthecure.com