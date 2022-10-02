Raisins Or No Raisins: Club House Announces The Great Thanksgiving Debate

Leading up to the holidays, Club House is asking food lovers nationally and provincially to vote on long-disputed Thanksgiving food and language preferences. In partnership with Ontario native Sarah Pavan, Beach Volleyball Olympian and World Champion, Club House will uncover which versions of classic seasonal dishes, terms, and habits win Canadian’s hearts and minds.

Club House Thanksgiving Debaters (CNW Group/Club House)

“The Great Canadian Thanksgiving Debate celebrates diverse tastes of Canadians coast-to-coast,” said Trevor Squires, Country Manager, McCormick & Company, Canada. “When it comes to contesting the best ingredients, recipes, and holiday preferences, who better to spice up the debate than Club House?”

The brand has selected the nation’s ultimate hot-button Thanksgiving recipes and preferences to face-off against one another. Highlighted debate questions include:

Cranberry Jelly vs. Stewed Whole Cranberry Sauce

Butter Tarts with Raisins vs. Butter Tarts without Raisins

Turkey Sandwich with Cranberry Sauce vs. Turkey Sandwich without Cranberry Sauce

The term “Stuffing” vs. the term “Dressing”

Lumpy Mashed Potatoes vs. Smooth Mashed Potatoes

Thanksgiving Dishes Mixed on the Plate vs. Each Thanksgiving Dish Enjoyed Separately

Turkey as the Main Dish vs. Ham as the Main Dish vs. a Vegetarian Main Dish

“I love a good competition on or off the court so I’m excited to debate – and eat – the Thanksgiving classics with Club House,” said Sarah Pavan. “It’s great to be representing Canadians again!”

As part of this campaign, Club House is contributing two meals* to Food Banks Canada on behalf of the first 2,000 Canadians who vote in the Great Club House Thanksgiving Debate. This contribution, which expands a partnership with Food Banks Canada that began in 2015, is meant to address food insecurity in Canada. It supports more than 4,750 food banks and agencies from coast to coast to coast.

Canadians are invited to vote for their favourites and see live results between September 26 and October 2, 2022, on ClubHouse.ca/ThanksgivingDebates** or on the Club House Flavour Maker App, free on iOS and Android. There, visitors can also find signature Club House recipes for contested dishes and more information about the Great Canadian Thanksgiving Debate. Fans can also join the fun on social media by following @ClubHouseSpices on Facebook and @ClubHouseCanada on Instagram.