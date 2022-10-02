Huntsville OPP Offer Home Security Tips

People tend to think of break and enters in strictly physical terms, however, they can also have a significant impact on a person’s mental well-being. Break and enter victims often speak of sense of violation.

To a criminal, there are certain indications that a home is vacant or a better target for a break and enter.

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to offer some simple home security tips. Below is a list of suggestions to reduce your risk of becoming a victim.

– When you move to a new home, you should change or re-key the lock immediately.

– Always keep your front door locked.

– Keep screen doors locked whenever your main door is open.

– Never ignore a knock on the door.

– Garage doors leading directly into the house should be locked, even when you are in the house or backyard.

– Chain locks are NOT recommended as security for doors. Instead, invest in a peephole or smart doorbell or smart outdoor camera. These will allow you to see the person outside and not allow them to see inside.

– Limit the size of accessible window openings. If they are being used for ventilation at night install a securable, window stop.

– Place ladders inside a locked shed or garage.

– Place tools i.e.: rakes and shovels inside a locked shed or garage when no being used.

– Be sure windows, even upper story windows are closed and locked when you are not at home. Patio furniture can be used as a stepladder to gain access to upper level of the home.

– Trim hedges below the window level to eliminate areas that criminals can hide.

– Make sure outside lights are working.

– Always lock your vehicles, even when in the garage, so access cannot be gained by intruders.

– Keep your vehicle keys out of sight and in a location where no one would look for them.

– Make sure that your home always looks lived in (e.g., newspapers/flyers picked up, grass cut, snow shovelled etc).

Break and enter is a crime of opportunity, which you can help control! Please take some time to implement some or all of these suggestions.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.