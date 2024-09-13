Call For Applications – Lake Of Bays Community Fund

The Muskoka Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications to the Lake of Bays Community Fund are now being accepted. The Lake of Bays Community Fund was established earlier this year with an initial gift of $9,500.00 from the Township of Lake of Bays.

The Lake of Bays Community Fund, held by the Muskoka Community Foundation, provides financial support to charitable organizations and programs that are located within the Township of Lake of Bays. An application to the Lake of Bays Community Fund can be for a new or existing program that will benefit the residents of the Township of Lake of Bays.

Priority will be given to applications that support projects and programs with a focus on youth, seniors, the environment, and access and inclusion related to sports and recreation.

Applications will be accepted from September 9 – October 18, 2022

To learn more about this granting opportunity please contact Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation at 705-646-1220 or info@muskokacommunityfoundation.ca. The application can be accessed by visiting muskokacommunityfoundation.ca.