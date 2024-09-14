Search Warrant In Tay Township Results In Charges For Local Residents

As a result of an ongoing investigation members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment and Orillia OPP Detachments along with uniform members executed a search warrant at a Grandview Road, Port McNicoll residence at approximately 5:30 a.m. September 11, 2024.

The ensuing investigation resulted in a prohibited weapon, a quantity of cocaine, Canadian currency along with drug paraphernalia being seized along with the following Tay residents being arrested and charged.

Several persons were arrested at the scene and held for bail hearings and several more were removed from the residence..

The accused persons have all been held in custody for a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

