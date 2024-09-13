Notice Of District Of Muskoka Night Works – Main Street – September 16-27, 2024

Residents are advised that the District of Muskoka’s contractor, Dufferin Construction, will be conducting essential maintenance work at night on Main Street in Huntsville starting September 16 and continuing through the week of September 23. The project will involve pipe flushing and CCTV Inspections. This work is related to the Diggin’ Downtown project and is part of the warranty process.

Work will take place on four nights the week of September 16 and two nights the week of September 23 on Main Street between River Road and Lorne Street. Crews will be working overnight to minimize disruptions to traffic and daytime business activities. Working hours will be from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Some temporary noise and light disturbances may occur during these hours. A noise by-law exemption has been granted for this project.

Works will include flushing of pipes and CCTV Inspection for maintenance. Residents, business owners, and visitors to the downtown area should expect impacts such as: temporary traffic control measures, limited parking availability in some areas, and increased noise from equipment.

All surrounding businesses will continue to remain open. Business and private parking lots will have pedestrian and vehicular traffic access. Please follow all posted signage.