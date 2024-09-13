OPP Investigate Two More Robberies In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) is investigating two robbery’s that occurred in Gravenhurst.

On September 10, 2024, at 10:40 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery that had occurred at a Service Centre located on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst, just south of Highway 118. The clerk described that a man had come behind the counter and demanded cash, after a short time the suspect fled the area on foot, emptyhanded. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″ tall wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, a white mask and a black bandana on his head and black pants.

(On September 12, 2024 at 11:35 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from an employee reporting a robbery at a Service Centre located on Highway 11 North, just south of Gravenhurst. The victim described that a male party entered the store and demanded money, although the victim did not see a weapon, they believed that one was present. The suspect left the store with a quantity of cash and potentially got into a white pick-up truck and left travelling north on Highway 11 North. The suspect is described at being a male wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, white shoes, grey gloves and a white face covering. He was carrying a black Coors Light cooler style backpack. Suspect photos are in this story.



These robbery’s follow a series of break and enters that occurred in Gravenhurst during late August and early September 2024 and police are asking anyone with home surveillance in the area of Highway 11 North between North Kahshe Lake Road and Hastings Drive, including Tryon Drive, and/or Highway 11 North between Doe Lake Road, the Gravenhurst Parkway and Highway 118 to check their cameras for any helpful information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.