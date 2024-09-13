Parry Sound Coach Receives Province’s Most Prestigious Coaching Excellence Award

In celebration of the 10th annual National Coaches Week (September 16-22), the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO), Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) and the Ministry of Sport are proud to recognize 15 coaches with the Ontario Coaching Excellence Award. From basketball to swimming, the province’s most prestigious coaching award recognizes the power of sport across local communities in Ontario.

2024 Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards presented by the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO), Hydro One Inc, (Hydro One) and the Ministry of Sport on September 14 at the Rogers Centre. (CNW Group/Coaches Association of Ontario)

Among the recipients are a former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher turned community coach, a four-time Canadian Olympic ski coach and a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) national winning hockey coach. In addition, beloved community basketball coach, Micah Bradnam, from Kitchener-Waterloo is also to be honoured with the Hydro One Safe Play Award.

“Congratulations to all our 2024 award recipients who are creating safe and encouraging spaces for young people to thrive. A big #ThanksCoach to Hydro One for their steadfast commitment to supporting coaches as they build our communities through sport,” said Jeremy Cross, CAO’s Executive Director. “We’re also very grateful to the Ontario Government and the Ministry of Sport for their enduring support of National Coaches Week that makes it possible for us to recognize and celebrate the invaluable efforts of all Ontario coaches.”

The awards will be presented at a special celebration during the Toronto Blue Jays vs St. Louis Cardinals game on September 14 at the Roger’s Centre in Toronto. The 15 coaches will also receive funding for new equipment to keep their athletes and teams safe and their respective sports affordable and accessible.

“I believe having the opportunity to dream and ability to work towards achieving that dream is a blessing. I’m humbled to receive these honours that will help make a positive difference as a coach,” said Micah Bradnam. “Coaching to me is an opportunity to inspire others to pursue their dreams, while helping them navigate and cherish the journey.”

“Hydro One is proud to support coaches that help build caring connections between athletes, teams and communities,” said Lisa Pearson, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hydro One. “With a new season of sport kicking off soon, we are excited to see the positive impact the funding will have on the coaches and their athletes. Congratulations to Micah Bradnam for winning the Hydro One Safe Play award and to all recipients for being recognized.”

“From little league to the big leagues, coaches are a big part of the success of sport in Ontario and to the development of our athletes, both on and off the field,” said Neil Lumsden, Ontario’s Minister of Sport. “The lessons they teach, and the values they instill are carried by their athletes for life. To everyone being recognized here today, congratulations—and thanks, coach.”

The Coaching Excellence Award recipients were selected from a broad pool of nominations across more than 30 sports and 50 communities. The annual awards honour coaches at all levels for their unique commitment to inspiring, innovating, and sharing sports knowledge.

The 2024 Ontario Coaching Excellence Award winners are:

Jeff Francis , Lucan-Ilderton Athletics & North London Baseball, London

, Lucan-Ilderton Athletics & North London Baseball, Kathryn Carlone , Assumption Catholic Secondary School, Burlington

, Assumption Catholic Secondary School, Sergeant Derek Brown , CFB Trenton, Trenton

, CFB Trenton, Renee Bausch , Red Lake Mat Cats Gymnastics, Red Lake

, Red Lake Mat Cats Gymnastics, Marco Bianchi , Toronto Playgrounds Baseball Association, Toronto

, Toronto Playgrounds Baseball Association, Katja Mathys , Cross Country Ski Ontario, Parry Sound

Micha Patenaude , École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, Oakville

, École secondaire Gaétan-Gervais, Roger Slomke , St. Patrick High School & Thunder Bay Minor Hockey, Thunder Bay

, St. Patrick High School & Thunder Bay Minor Hockey, Tristian Reid , Phoenix Volleyball Club, Toronto

, Phoenix Volleyball Club, Yulissa Agudelo , Bushido Boxing, London

, Bushido Boxing, Sarah Steinke , Uxbridge Swim Club, Uxbridge

, Uxbridge Swim Club, Mark Zaragoza , Humber College Basketball, Scarborough

, Basketball, Kaylee Wedge , Kapuskasing Weightlifting Club, Kapuskasing – Susan Kitchen Trailblazer Award

, Kapuskasing Weightlifting Club, – Susan Kitchen Trailblazer Award Micah Bradnam , KW Vipers Basketball, Kitchener-Waterloo – Hydro One Safe Play Award

, KW Vipers Basketball, – Hydro One Safe Play Award Jack Sasseville , Hardwood Ski and Bike, Oro -medonte – Andy Higgins Lifetime Achievement Award

This year marks the 10th annual National Coaches Week, where Canadians say #ThanksCoach for the role coaches play in building safe communities and the positive impact they have on the lives of all participants. In Ontario, one in seven adults is actively involved in coaching, with as many as 75 per cent volunteering their services. For more information about National Coaches Week across Ontario, visit www.coachesontario.ca/events/coachesweek.