New Program Aims To Increase Access To The Arts For Residents Of Muskoka

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is thrilled to announce the launch of the Lakeland Networks ARTS ACCESS PROGRAM taking place throughout its 2024-25 programming year.

The goal of this new program is to increase access to the arts for community members in Muskoka. Through the support of Lakeland Networks, individuals facing financial barriers will benefit from bursaries for HfA youth programs as well as complimentary tickets to its concerts. Inclusion in the program is based on nominations from community and family members.

“Access to the arts fosters creativity, reduces stress, and builds community.” says Executive Director Dan Watson. “We are so thankful to Lakeland Networks for supporting this initiative that will offer community members access to these important experiences that enhance their social, emotional and physical well-being.”

“We are thrilled to provide youth with greater access to the arts—it’s so very important,” commented Jennifer Hurlbut, Director of Communications for Lakeland. “As a local company, connecting our communities is at the core of what we do, and it extends far beyond technology to focus on bringing people together. That’s why we continue to invest in our schools, sports teams, hospitals, chambers, events, nonprofits, and, of course, the arts.”

Nominations for the 2024-2025 program are now open. Community and family members can recommend individuals who have an interest in the arts and would benefit from support. Nominators will need to answer a few questions about the nominee’s interests and explain how they would benefit from the Arts Access Program. Once a nomination has been recommended, there will be a follow-up interview. Decisions regarding participation in the program will be at the discretion of HfA representatives. Opportunities for Fall HfA Youth Programming are currently available. Opportunities for concert tickets will be offered as they become available throughout 2024-25 HfA Season.

To nominate a candidate for the 2024-2025 Arts Access Program, please visit huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-788-2787 for more information.