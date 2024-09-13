Several Weapons Charges Laid After Threat To Collingwood School

The Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment and the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized numerous weapons and laid charges following an investigation into a threat made to a local school.

On September 11, 2024, the Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP received a report regarding a potential threat to Collingwood Collegiate Institute in Collingwood by a former student. The report indicated that the threat was not imminent as it had been made in March 2024.

Regardless, the OPP takes all threats to public safety seriously and provides resources necessary to assess and respond to the threat. Public safety is our top priority.

During the investigation, police discovered that the former student may possess weapons in his vehicle and residence in Clearview Township. When police attended the residence, officers located 2 firearms and several high-capacity magazines, all improperly stored and without a valid firearms licence.

Police located and stopped the individual’s vehicle in a parking lot on Cameron Street in Collingwood, where the driver and a passenger were arrested without incident. During the arrest, police also seized 2 replica firearms, bear spray, pepper spray, a knife, and brass knuckles.

As a result, Jordan Young, an 18-year-old from Clearview Township, was charged with the following offences:

· Utter threats to cause Death

· Possession of a Prohibited device for a dangerous purpose – Four Counts

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – Three Counts

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – Two Counts

· Possession of an imitation firearm for a dangerous purpose – Two Counts

· Possess a prohibited device

· Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – Three Counts

The vehicle passenger, Bradley Caughlin, an 18-year-old from Collingwood, was also charged with the following offences:

· Possession of a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose – Two Counts

· Breach of a Sentence Order

Both accused were held for bail to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

The investigation is ongoing. Police request that anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.