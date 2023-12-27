Burk’s Falls Resident Faces Eight Charges After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 11

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On December 25, 2023, at approximately 2:50 a.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11, in the Township of Strong.

Upon speaking with the driver, the officer determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Laurie Jensen, 48 years-of-age, of Burk’s Falls, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Fail to surrender insurance card

Fail to notify change of address – permit

Fail to notify change of address – licence

Drive without proper headlights

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday January 11, 2024, in Sundridge, Ontario.