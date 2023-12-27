One Charged In Connection With A Series Of Bomb Threats In Ontario

Accused Facing Charges in Canada

An individual arrested in Morocco by Belgian police has been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in connection with a series of bomb threats that occurred in Ontario.

On November 1, 2023, multiple schools and other public facilities received threatening messages, indicating that bombs had been placed at their locations. The threats also included a demand for money in exchange for details about the alleged explosives. No actual explosives were ever found.

An investigation began with the Criminal Investigation Branch, working closely with the OPP Cybercrime Investigations Team and Belgian Police. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained.

El Hachm EL Moussi, 45-years-old from Casablanca, Morocco, is charged with:

Utter Threats – two counts

Mischief – two counts

Extortion – two counts

The OPP is consulting with the Federal Department of Justice to determine how the accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.