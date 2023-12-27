Money Stolen After Break And Enter To A Business In Huntsville

Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter to a commercial business in Huntsville that occurred overnight December 26, 2023.

On December 27, 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP was contacted by a member of the public reporting a broken window to a local restaurant on King William St in Huntsville. Officers began an investigation and discovered the business had been broken into and a quantity of cash was stolen.

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the OPP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.