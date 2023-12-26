BMLSS Students Learn About Indigenous Ribbon Garments

Photo / Article by TLDSB

On December 13, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board Indigenous Student Success Team, in partnership with Jared Big Canoe and his partner Starr Jamieson, visited Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS) understanding fashion and Indigenous literature Grade 11 classes to teach students about ribbon shirts and skirts.

These Indigenous garments represent seasons, people’s personal tastes, as well as personal stories. Throughout the day, Big Canoe and Jamieson showed students a variety of styles used to create the clothing, as well as discussed the progression of their own learning to sew. Students were also able to understand the role that ribbon shirts and skirts play in ceremonial events, such as a Pow Wow.