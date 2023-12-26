Stay Clear, Stay Safe From Winter Waters

If you’re enjoying the outdoors this holiday season, please follow the warning signs and barriers in place around hydroelectric facilities.

Fluctuating winter weather conditions can affect ice thickness, water levels, and flows. For your safety, do not snowmobile, ski, ice-fish, or participate in any other recreational activities around dams or generating stations.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 240 dams on 24 Ontario River systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

Drowning doesn’t just happen in the summer: according to the Lifesaving Society, approximately 35 per cent of drownings in Canada occur from October to April when most people have no intention of going into the water.

Snowmobiling and ice accidents account for most of these incidents.