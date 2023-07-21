Building Official Mirella Lisi Remembered And Honored At Township Of Lake Of Bays

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear colleague and Building Official at the Township of Lake of Bays. Mirella Lisi passed away after a brief illness on July 20, 2023.

The Township mourns the loss of Mirella, who was a valued member of our team for over 10 years. Mirella made significant contributions to Building and By-law Services at the Township, with many members of the building community warmly describing her friendly and approachable nature.

“Our hearts are heavy as we remember Mirella’s kindness and passion” said Stephen Watson, Director of Building/By-law Services at The Township of Lake of Bays. “She was an integral part of our Township and will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of working with her.”

During this difficult time, The Township of Lake of Bays extends its condolences to Mirella’s family, friends, and colleagues.