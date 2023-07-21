Investing In Gravenhurst 2023 – Facilities Related Projects

The Town of Gravenhurst is making investments in various facilities-related improvement projects. Review the list for details and timelines or see the PDF version. Gull Lake Rotary Park Accessible Washrooms Upgrades to address Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) as well as new stalls and fixtures. Estimated completion: Completed Spring 2023 Wharf Sports Building Accessible Washrooms Upgrades to address Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) as well as new stalls and fixtures. Estimated completion: Completed Spring 2023 Seniors Centre Accessible Washrooms Upgrades to address Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) as well as new stalls, new flooring and fixtures. Estimated completion: Completed Spring 2023 Lions Pavilion Accessible Washrooms Upgrades to address Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) as well as new fixtures. Estimated completion: Completed Spring 2023 Centennial Centre/YMCA Repair and refinish concrete in the main corridor of the Centennial Centre and the YMCA. Sanding, relining, and refinishing of the gym floor YMCA. Estimated completion: July 2023 Seniors Centre Early Fire Detection System Installation of various components including new control panel, alarm pull stations, and smoke detectors which will provide early fire detection, providing important additional lifesaving minutes for the occupants of this facility to safely evacuate the premises. Estimated completion: Summer 2023 Municipal Council Chambers New multi-camera live streaming system that will provide a better viewing experience as well as technology to convey agenda information and voting results to the viewing pubic. Installation of wall-mounted monitors and a new council table to improve sight lines and showcase heritage elements. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 Opera House/Library Surveillance Cameras The installation of the surveillance cameras helps improve both safety and security of staff and patrons/visitors in the town, and aids in the protection of town property. Estimated completion: Fall 2023 Municipal Office Replace Fire Panels/Devices A critical piece of infrastructure that controls and monitors various components of the fire alarm system including smoke detectors, heat detectors, and alarm pull stations. Estimated completion: Winter 2023