HTC And Muskoka Pride Present ‘Disco Muskoka’ At Canvas Brewery

No wig is too big, no ‘fro is too low! The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) and Muskoka Pride are partnering again for Muskoka Pride Week with Disco Muskoka!

Disco Muskoka will see Canvas Brewery transformed into Studio 54 once again for a night of non-stop disco! Dust off your platform dancing shoes and break out your best moves at Muskoka’s largest disco party. Featuring DJ Scott Dunlop, prizes, the fine beverages of Canvas Brewery, as well as an added food vendor, it’s an evening not to be missed!

“We are thrilled to co-present this fabulous event once again. It was one of the most popular events during Muskoka Pride Week last year, so this year we’ve upped the ante with the addition of Smokin’ Hot BBQ ”, says Shawn Forth of Muskoka Pride.

Dyanna Jacklin from HTC says she can’t wait to be a part of what she considers the best night of the year in Muskoka.

“It really is a true experience. The music, the costumes, the lights of the disco ball- you really feel like you’ve been transported to this time and place where nothing else matters but dancing the night away.”

The evening will be hosted by local drag sensations, Champagne Top’her and Lady Stitch.

Disco Muskoka takes place Thursday July 27th at Canvas Brewery (12 John Street). The event is 19+ and doors open at 8:00pm. Tickets are $25 or $15 for HTC/Muskoka Pride members and can be purchased at https://www.huntsvilletheatre.org