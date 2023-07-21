Parents Learn To Be Water Smart During National Drowning Prevention Week

In 96 per cent of drowning deaths in children under five, supervision was absent or distracted. Now, more than ever, parents need to be Water Smart.

Drowning deaths and near-drownings are preventable when caregivers are informed and take the essential steps to avoid injury. This year, during National Drowning Prevention Week (July 16–22), the Lifesaving Society is launching a new campaign to teach parents how to be Water Smart. The Water Smart Parents campaign aims to empower parents and others responsible for children to have fun and make memories while being safe around water.

“Our goal this National Drowning Prevention Week is to create safer, happier families,” says Lifesaving Society Ontario’s Corporate Communications Manager Stephanie Bakalar. “We want to give parents real-world advice and tools they can use to be safe around water – anytime, anywhere.”

The newly launched website watersmartparents.ca provides:

A quiz for parents to test how much they know about being Water Smart

Specific, actionable safety advice that anyone can use to keep their family safe – anytime and anywhere – including: Water sports activities such as waterskiing, tubing and windsurfing Vacation tips at the cottage or at a pool party Seasonal advice based on weather conditions



Advice for parents from our partners

To raise awareness and provide expert advice in a variety of areas, the Lifesaving Society has partnered with the following organizations:

Ontario Provincial Police

Toronto Police Marine Unit

MADD Canada

Parachute Canada

City of Toronto

Lifesaving Society affiliates and supporters

See advice from the Lifesaving Society’s partners below.

Ontario Provincial Police

“When enjoying the lakes and rivers of Ontario, expect the unexpected. No matter what your age, your swimming ability, or your proximity from shore, always wear a lifejacket when out on the water. It could save your life,” says OPP Sgt. Dave Moffatt.

Canadian Safe Boating Council

“The whole family needs to be prepared for any unexpected situation when they go boating, including wearing properly fitted lifejackets for all family members and ensuring that their boat has all the required safety gear and sufficient fuel,” says Barbara Byers, spokesperson for the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC).

MADD Canada

“Impaired boating IS impaired driving,” says MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “It is just as dangerous and illegal as driving a car impaired, and it can result in the same charges, fines and penalties. Even worse, you could hurt yourself or someone else. Let’s keep lakes and waterways safe this summer by putting the alcohol or cannabis away until you’re docked for the day.”

Parachute Canada

“Play and activity is important for children, including swimming, but children don’t often understand the dangers of water. We recommend layers of protection: supervision, wearing a life jacket/PFD in and around water, restricting access by a four-sided pool fence with a self-closing and latching gate, swimming lessons for both parents and kids, and training for parents in CPR/first aid,” says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute, Canada’s national charity dedicated to injury prevention. “We cover this and more in a recent episode from our podcast Popping the Bubble Wrap, Water Safety? Don’t Wing It!”

Visit watersmartparents.ca to learn more.