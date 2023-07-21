Federal Offender Wanted, Could Be In The Simcoe County Area

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Day Parole.

Anthony Fotevski is described as a Caucasian male, 55 years of age, 5’7″ (170cm), 160 lbs (73 kgs) with black hair and brown eyes. Fotevski has the following Tattoos: Flames-upper left arm; Skull-upper left arm; The word ‘SOCIAL’-upper left arm; Naked Female Aliens and Skulls-on back; Chain Link Band-right wrist; Skulls, assorted tattoos-upper right arm; Spider Web and ‘JF 1991’-right elbow.

He is currently serving a two (2) year and eight (8) month sentence for: Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Peace Officer.

The offender is known to frequent areas in Toronto, Peel Region and Simcoe County.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.