Bracebridge OPP Officer Honoured By Province For Act Of Bravery

The Ontario government has presented these firefighters and police officers with the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery and the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery for their outstanding courage. These medals are the province’s highest honours in recognition of firefighters and police officers whose actions demonstrate bravery in the line of duty.

First responders from Bracebridge and Tay Township are part of a group of 43 firefighters and police officers being honoured by the province for acts of bravery.

Speaking of the April 22 ceremony celebrating recipients from 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, Her Honour the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, said: “All Ontarians owe a debt of gratitude to the 43 firefighters and police officers receiving this medal from across Ontario — separated by geography but connected by their heroism and service. In recent years, when so many of us have been asked to stay home, these brave men and women continued to serve as first responders. On behalf of a grateful province, I am pleased to recognize each of them for their outstanding efforts.”

“Ontario is fortunate to be home to the best firefighters and police officers in the country,” said Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General of Ontario. “It was a privilege and great honour to recognize 43 of these heroic first responders with medals of bravery. Every day, firefighters and police officers risk their lives to keep us safe. Their work is an inspiration to us all and, on behalf of a grateful province, we thank them for their dedication to their communities and their extraordinary courage.”

The recipients of the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery are:

2018

London Fire Department

Firefighter Andrew Braatz

Firefighter Tracy Bradt

Firefighter Paul Bray

Fire Captain Todd Broomhead

Fire Captain Christopher Champagne

Firefighter Craig Milliken

Firefighter Apparatus Operator Jason Timlick

Tay Fire and Emergency Services

Deputy Shawn Aymer

Firefighter Jesse Bond

Firefighter Earl Grigg

Firefighter Brian Jarvis

2020

Timmins Fire Department

Firefighter Steve Galarneau

Firefighter Greg Janiuk

Captain William McCord

Firefighter Travis Tulloch

2021

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services

Firefighter Andreas Fortis

Niagara Falls Fire Department

Firefighter Aaron Tate

Quinte West Fire Department

Captain Perry Holland

Fire Chief John Whelan

Toronto Fire Services

Firefighter Dylan Gladu

Fire Captain Robert Jackson

Fire Captain John Kenny

Firefighter Brittany Roberts

The recipients of the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery are:

2018

Peel Regional Police Service

Constable Jason Beccario

Constable Manikosh Pathak

Thunder Bay Police Service

Constable Brian Gilbert

Constable Brooke Pilley

Constable Jim Lorentz

Constable Marshall Moore

2019

Belleville Police Service

Constable Ryan Laycoe

Constable Adam Donaldson

Toronto Police Service

Constable Kenny Lam

Sergeant Michael Fonseca

Constable Hongfei Zhou

Constable Volodymyr Zvezdonkin

Constable Ryan Barnett

Constable Josh McSweeney

2020

Ontario Provincial Police

Bracebridge OPP Provincial Constable Sean Gilbert. Due to the nature of the incident, further details will not be released.

Staff Sergeant Simon Hardy

2021

Kingston Police Service

Constable Filip Wisniak

Sarnia Police Service

Constable Greg Babcock

Constable Adam Williamson

Windsor Police Service