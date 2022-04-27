Funding Will Support 17 Non-Profits In Parry Sound – Muskoka

The Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund helps non-profits recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

The Ontario Trillium Foundation is investing $95.8 million through the Resilient Communities Fund to help 1,446 local non-profits recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes funding for 17 non-profit organizations in Parry Sound – Muskoka so that these local groups can continue to meet the needs of their communities:

Almaguin Adult Learning Centre will receive $43,900 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka will receive $43,200 Camp Winston will receive $73,000 Community Living Parry Sound will receive $142,000 Enliven Cancer Care Muskoka will receive $63,900 Georgian Bay Biosphere (GBB) will receive $92,500 Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North will receive $150,000 Hospice Muskoka will receive $150,000 Museum on Tower Hill will receive $12,600 Muskoka Chautauqua will receive $124,600 Muskoka North Good Food Co-op will receive $138,600 Ontario Recreational Canoeing and Kayaking Association will receive $112,200 Ryde Community Co-operative Inc. will receive $90,400 Sparrow Lake Camp will receive $49,500 Town of Gravenhurst will receive $40,000 Town of Parry Sound will receive $54,000 YWCA Muskoka will receive $85,400

“Non-profit organizations are at the heart of our communities, providing valuable services for those who need it most. They did this important work even through the many challenges of the pandemic. With this funding, we will mitigate the impact of the pandemic on non-profits in Parry Sound – Muskoka so that they can adapt, grow, and continue to make a positive difference in peoples’ lives,” said MPP Norman Miller.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation’s mandate is to build vibrant communities across the province by supporting community-based initiatives and non-profit organizations. The government launched the Resilient Community Fund to help stabilize and rebuild non-profits that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding recognizes of the vital role that non-profit organizations play in enriching the lives of Ontarians, addressing community needs, and building a prosperous economy.

The Resilient Communities Fund provides grants of up to $150,000 to eligible non-profit organizations to cover a broad and flexible range of needs, such as:

Mental and physical health and wellbeing supports for staff or volunteers. Support to adapt or re-imagine program delivery and services to meet the needs of communities, employees and volunteers, incorporate new health and safety processes, or purchase new technology and personal protective equipment. Renovations and facility updates to meet the changing needs of the communities they serve.

The Ontario government will continue to offer Resilient Communities Funding in 2022-2023. Non-profit organizations can find information about the eligibility and application requirements here: https://otf.ca/our-grants/resilient-communities-fund.