Several Firearms And Ammunition Seized In Carling Township

Muskoka411 Staff
On April 22, 2022, the West Parry Sound OPP assisted by several OPP resources executed a warrant at a home on Tom Coppers Road in Carling Township.

Officers seized several firearms and ammunition.

As a result of the investigation, Calvin Zillinger, 27 years-of-age of Carling Township was arrested and charged with:

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (four counts)
  • Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon (four counts)
  • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Failure to comply with undertaking
  • Operate motor vehicle without insurance
  • Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device
  • Use plate not authorized for vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 2, 2022.

