Several Firearms And Ammunition Seized In Carling Township

On April 22, 2022, the West Parry Sound OPP assisted by several OPP resources executed a warrant at a home on Tom Coppers Road in Carling Township.

Officers seized several firearms and ammunition.

As a result of the investigation, Calvin Zillinger, 27 years-of-age of Carling Township was arrested and charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (four counts)

Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon (four counts)

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Failure to comply with undertaking

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 2, 2022.