Several Firearms And Ammunition Seized In Carling Township

On April 22, 2022, the West Parry Sound OPP assisted by several OPP resources executed a warrant at a home on Tom Coppers Road in Carling Township.
Officers seized several firearms and ammunition.
As a result of the investigation, Calvin Zillinger, 27 years-of-age of Carling Township was arrested and charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (four counts)
- Breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon (four counts)
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Failure to comply with undertaking
- Operate motor vehicle without insurance
- Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device
- Use plate not authorized for vehicle
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 2, 2022.