Driver Charged With Impaired By Drugs After Collision In Gravenhurst

On Tuesday April 26, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP say they were called to attend a collision on the Gravenhurst Parkway south of Reay Road, Gravenhurst after a vehicle crashed into a guard rail, taking out two posts before coming to a stop.

Members of the public stopped to assist the driver and ensure his safety until officers arrived.

After an investigation into the circumstances, officers arrested and charged 46-year-old Charles Johnston of Gravenhurst with Operation While Impaired by Drug, and Refusal to Comply with Demand.

Tha accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on June 14, 2022 to answer to his charges.