Recent Rainfall Has Caused Water Levels And River Flows To Rise Across The Region

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect

until 3:59 p.m, Friday May 6, 2022.

This notice will effect residents within the NDMNRF Parry

Sound District which includes Muskoka, the Territorial District of Parry Sound and a north-west portion in the County of Haliburton.

Recent rainfall has caused water levels and river flows to rise.

Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

With saturated soil conditions, banks, and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and

maintain close supervision of children and pets.

NDMNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become

impassible due to localized flooding.

Description of Weather System

Up to 9mm of rain is forecasted over the next seven days across the Parry Sound and Muskoka area. Daytime highs over the next week are forecast to range between 1°C and 17°C while nighttime lows range between +7°C and -5°C in the area.

Water levels in managed lakes are near the upper limit of their seasonal operating range for this time of year. The area has received approximately 30mm of rain since Saturday April 23.

The weather forecast is calling for mild temperatures and minimal rain over the next seven days.

Flooding is not anticipated at this time.

NDMNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.